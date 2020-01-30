S.C. State track team
back in action Friday
The South Carolina State indoor track teams return to action Friday at the two-day (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) Carolina Challenge hosted by the University of South Carolina at the Carolina Track and Field Complex.
Competition gets underway at 10 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Approximately 40 teams from the Southeast and along the Eastern Seaboard are scheduled to participate in the meet.
This is the third meet of the year for S.C. State coach Jerod Wims and his teams, who are competing in a six-meet schedule that includes the MEAC Indoor Championship Feb. 27-29 in Landover, Maryland.
Claflin track team
set for Carolina Challenge
After having a successful outing at the JDL Flat is Fast meet last weekend, the Claflin University men’s and women’s track and field teams look to continue pushing forward at the USC “Carolina Challenge” hosted by the University of South Carolina on Friday.
The meet will be contested at the University of South Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex in Columbia.
Events get underway at 10 a.m. with the women’s weight throw. The running events will pop off at 11 a.m. with the women’s 60 meters.
Esther Chukwunwike and Faith McKie paced the Lady Panthers last weekend. Chukwunwike finished second and third in the 200 meters and 60 meters, respectively. She ran a 25.98 in the 200 meters and clocked a 7.92 in the 60 meters.
McKie captured gold in the 400 meters with a time of 61.37 and finished 7th in the 60-meter hurdles with a 9.41.
Andrew Bennett, this week’s Food Lion CIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, was the top finisher for the Claflin men. He finished 10th in the triple jump (11:54 meters-37'10.5") and 15th in the long jump with a mark of 5.98 meters (19'7.50"). Bennett ranks 11th in the CIAA in the triple jump and 14th in the long jump this indoor season.
Live results of the meet will be available online at https://results.adkinstrak.com/meets/4998.
Complete meet results will be posted on the track and field page at www.gamecocksonline.com.
Both Claflin teams will return to action next Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.
