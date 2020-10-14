SC Prep Media Football Poll

Class 5A - 1. Dutch Fork, 2. Fort Dorchester, 3. Gaffney, 4. Dorman, 5. Byrnes, 6. Sumter, 7. T.L. Hanna, 8. Goose Creek, 9. Northwestern, 10. Carolina Forest. Also receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Berkeley, Ridge View, Hillcrest, Spring Valley
Class 4A - 1. Myrtle Beach (14), 2. South Pointe, 3. Greenville, 4. AC Flora, 5. North Myrtle Beach , 6. Westside, 7. Greer, 8. Beaufort, 9. Greenwood, 10. West Florence. Receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, North Augusta, May River, York, Laurens, Hartsville
Class 3A - 1. Dillon (12), 2. Chapman (2), 3. Daniel, 4. Camden, 5. Chester, 6. Gilbert, 7. (tie) Wren, 7. (tie) Belton-Honea Path, 9. Oceanside Collegiate, 10. Aynor. Receiving votes: Union County, Lake City, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto
Class 2A - 1. Abbeville (14), 2. Barnwell, 3. Gray Collegiate, 4. Newberry, 5. Cheraw, 6. Timberland, 7. Saluda, 8. Chesnee, 9. Batesburg-Leesville, 10. Wade Hampton. Others receiving votes- North Central, Latta, Andrews, Christ Church
Class A - 1. Lake View (10), 2. Lamar (4), 3. Southside Christian, 4. Green Sea Floyds, 5. Blackville-Hilda, 6. Whale Branch, 7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 8. Wagener-Salley, 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 10. Carvers Bay. Others receiving votes- Williston-Elko, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Allendale-Fairfax, Branchville
VOTERS: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith, III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
