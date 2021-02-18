SC Housing launches $25 million rental, mortgage assistance program for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA – SC Housing on Thursday launched its $25 million SC Stay rental and mortgage assistance program to assist South Carolina residents whose finances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To begin the initial application for rental and mortgage assistance through the SC Stay program, visit http://scstay.org/ or call 833.985.2929. Following an initial screening, one of SC Housing’s contract processing agencies will reach out to applicants to complete the application process. For more information about this program to help renters and homeowners, visit www.schousing.com/.

With thousands of South Carolina residents potentially facing eviction, the need for assistance is great. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis until program funding is exhausted.

Those who qualify may receive up to $7,500 for six consecutive months of short-term rental and mortgage assistance for back rent to February 2020 and/or future rent payments. Assistance is available for individuals and families who:

• Certify that they are eligible and their income is at or below 80% of county median income adjusted by family size. (Download the income requirements here: www.cdbgsc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-SC-Income-Limits-Report-7-1-2020.pdf).