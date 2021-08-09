SC governor repeats: No mask requirement needed in schools

"For the government to mask children who have no choice to protect adults who do have a choice is the wrong thing to do and we're not going to do it," McMaster said.

In a joint statement Friday, South Carolina's health and education departments said their guidance is all students wear masks inside schools.

"Masks are safe, do not interfere with learning and have provided no barrier to socialization," the Education Department and the Department of Health and Environmental Control said in the news release.

Common sense is the best way to fight the virus, not shutdowns or mandates, the governor repeated. National COVID-19 experts are "exaggerating and engaging in hyperbole and unnecessarily alarming people," McMaster said.

The governor, as he has all summer, did encourage people to get vaccinated. He and his wife got shots as soon as they could after contracting COVID-19 in December and he repeated that he thinks they work. But he remains against requiring people to get the COVID-19 shots.

"Football games are stating again. Classes are starting again. Now is a great time. If you are ready to get that vaccination, go ahead and get it," McMaster said.