SC education leader wants more summer school money

Spearman's group also discussed other fall plans. She would like to get a full-time nurse in every school, saying in the new COVID-19 world, it is just as important as having a police officer. Officials are trying to determine how many more nurses would have to be hired, estimating to cost at up to $15 million.

Other committee members recommended a mental health team of counselors, teachers, administrators and outside therapists to check on students who might have had difficulties during the school shutdown.

"The main challenge in reopening for summer programs is the same we're going to have in the fall and that is parents, students and staff feeling it's safe to come back to school," said Alan Walters, state School Board member who is also Executive Director of Safety and Risk Management for the Georgetown County School District.

The committee also heard a presentation from a focus group of teachers arranged by the state Education Department.

They said safety was their first priority, followed by getting their students caught up. They all wanted fewer standardized tests next school year to increase instruction time and prevent unfair comparisons after the pandemic chaos.

The focus group also were skeptical about proposals to have smaller groups of children in classrooms while the rest of the class learns online, rotating the groups either daily or weekly.

