Say it; don't spray it

I persevered and developed a successful career, plenty of friends and a church family. I gained a level of self-confidence. Then I married the most kind, gentle, caring man. We raised a family, and I felt we had a very successful marriage. He encouraged me in many endeavors such as returning to school and finding a more suitable career.

One problem is that my husband is so kind that he would never criticize anything about me, especially my appearance.

And now, since the pandemic, I've been stuck at home, with no weekly visit to the beauty salon and no makeup or fashionable clothes. These past few months have made me painfully aware that I'm "ugly"!

Recently, a neighbor came to call (admittedly, not a very smart person) and related how when she first met me, I looked just like a friend of hers who she said looked "just like a witch" as she got older.

That was all it took! I now doubt why my husband married someone who looks like me. Does everyone I meet immediately also think I resemble a witch? I feel all of my qualities as an empathetic, successful person are of no avail. -- Witchy Woman

Dear WW: I know it's been said so many times that the words practically have no meaning, but it still bears repeating: Real beauty is on the inside. A loving heart means infinitely more than a pretty face. And when you exude warmth and empathy, there's no way anyone would mistake you for a witch. Be as kind to yourself as you are to others: Start each morning and end each night by looking in the mirror and saying, "I love you."

