Saturday's starting lineup
agate

Saturday's starting lineup

Start pos.
DriverCar #Team
1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
2William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
3Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
4Joey Logano22Team Penske
5Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
6Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
7Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
8Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
9Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing
10Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
11Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
13Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
14Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team
15Martin Truex Jr.19 Joe Gibbs Racing
16Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
17Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
18Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
19Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
20Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing
21Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
22Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
23Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
24Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports
25Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
26Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
27Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
28Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing
29Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
30Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
31Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
32BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports
33Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing
34Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports
35Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing
36James Davison15Rick Ware Racing
37Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
   
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
