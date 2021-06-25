agate Saturday's starting lineup Jun 25, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Start pos.DriverCar #Team1Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports2William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports3Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing4Joey Logano22Team Penske5Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing6Ross Chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing7Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing8Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing9Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing10Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing11Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing12Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing13Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports14Daniel Suarez99Trackhouse Racing Team15Martin Truex Jr.19 Joe Gibbs Racing16Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing17Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports18Brad Keselowski2Team Penske19Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing20Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing21Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing22Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports23Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports24Anthony Alfredo38Front Row Motorsports25Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing26Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing27Ryan Blaney12Team Penske28Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Racing29Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports30Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing31Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing32BJ McLeod78Live Fast Motorsports33Josh Bilicki52Rick Ware Racing34Justin Haley77Spire Motorsports35Cody Ware51Petty Ware Racing36James Davison15Rick Ware Racing37Quin Houff00StarCom Racing38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Larson on the pole 1 hr ago Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)…