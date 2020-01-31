Saturday basketball games

S.C. State at North Carolina Central, 4 p.m.

S.C. State (W) at North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

