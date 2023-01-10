Sapakoff: The best of 2022 SC football

Only 238 days until the first full Saturday of the 2023 college football season, which leaves plenty of time for procrastinating about stuff like yard work while pausing to weep and reflect.

The Palmetto State’s best of the 2022 college football season:

Best game

Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45 in double-overtime on Sept. 24 in Winston-Salem. It was former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s best game (five touchdown passes without an interception and 52 yards rushing) and required overcoming six touchdown passes from former Oceanside Collegiate quarterback Sam Hartman.

Plus, of all things, a pass deflection at the end.

Best quarterback

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (24 touchdown passes, two interceptions, six touchdown runs).

Best latest S.C. State NFL prospect

Wide receiver Shaquan Davis (Summerville High School) was named an HBCU All-American on his way to the East-West Shrine Game set for Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. Davis had 45 catches and 11 touchdowns this season.

Best hire

(Tie) Citadel head coach Maurice Drayton and Charleston Southern head coach Gabe Giardina.

Best FBS upset

South Carolina went from a 22½-point underdog to 25-point winner Nov. 19 with a 63-38 victory over Tennessee, the largest difference between spread and margin of victory since the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992.

Spencer Rattler and Co. also kept the Volunteers out of the College Football Playoff.

Best road win

South Carolina’s 31-30 upset at Clemson on Nov. 26.

It also kept the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff.

Best team

The Benedict Tigers went 11-1 and didn’t lose until the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs (to Wingate). Head coach Chennis Berry’s team was led by defensive end Loobert Denelus, named SIAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Best tackler

Charleston Southern linebacker Garrett Sayegh, a 5-9, 210-pound grad student, was All-Big South and led the Buccaneers in tackles with 101.

Best all-purpose player

Clemson running back Will Shipley pitched in with rushing (1,182 yards), receiving (242 yards), kick returns (324 yards) and relentless leadership.

Best head coach

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina. True, 9-3 (interim coach Chad Staggs led the Chanticleers in the Birmingham Bowl) was a drop-off after 11-1 in 2021 and 11-2 in 2022. But Chadwell, before leaving for Liberty, did it with lots of roster turnover, within an improving Sun Belt Conference and while continuing to recruit at a high level.

Best blocker

Clemson left tackle Jordan McFadden.

Best head coach from a state school

Or state schools. Willie Simmons, the former Clemson and Citadel quarterback, went 9-2 at Florida A&M after opening with losses to North Carolina and Jackson State.

Best play-call

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and embattled offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, down 23-14 in the second quarter at Clemson, went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Gamecock 34.

A 65-yard pass to running back Juju McDowell gave South Carolina a first down at the 1. Spencer Rattler threw an end zone interception two plays later, but such daring set the tone for a second-half rally.

Best upside

Clemson sophomores Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. showed in 2022 the potential to leave in 2023 as two of the best linebackers the Tigers have ever had.

Best overall player

Consensus FCS All-American Ryan Miller of Furman. The fifth-year tight end is the Paladins’ first three-time All-American.

Best tributes

College football fans, coaches, players and so many people from outside the sport came together to honor three slain University of Virginia players, including former Woodland High School star receiver Lavel Davis Jr.

Clemson defensive tackle Brian Bresee and family were overwhelmed by widespread, season-long “Ella Strong” support when his 15-year-old sister died of brain cancer.

Best FCS upset

S.C. State finished last in the MEAC.

N.C. Central finished first and then beat Deion Sanders’ favored Jackson State team in the Celebration Bowl.

But the 3-8 Bulldogs edged the 10-2 Eagles, 26-24, on Oct. 22 in Orangeburg.

Best assistant coach

Pete Lembo, orchestrator of South Carolina’s special teams, the best all-around (and trickiest) in college football this season.

Best freshman

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori played consistently well and was the Gamecocks’ leading tackler.