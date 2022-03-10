 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santee Cooper announces 2022 spring, summer hours for Pinopolis Lock

MONCKS CORNER – Santee Cooper has announced its spring and summer operating hours for the Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station. Effective Sunday, March 13, the lock will be operated from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes before sunset, whichever is earlier).

Santee Cooper will continue to perform fish lifts at the lock, several times per day, until May 15. Please remember the lock system does not operate during inclement weather or rough water conditions. All parties are encouraged to call in advance at 843-899-LOCK (5625).

