Santa's back in town with inflation, inclusion on his mind

NEW YORK — Don't look for plastic partitions or faraway benches when visiting Santa Claus this year. The jolly old elf is back, pre-pandemic style, and he's got some pressing issues on his mind.

Santa booker HireSanta.com has logged a 30% increase in demand this Christmas season over last year, after losing about 15% of its performers to retirement or death during the pandemic, said founder and head elf Mitch Allen.

He has a Santa database of several thousand with gigs at the Bloomingdale's flagship store in New York, various Marriott properties and other venues around the U.S. Most of Allen's clients have moved back to kids on laps and aren't considering COVID-19 in a major way, he said, but Santa can choose to mask up.

Another large Santa agency, Cherry Hill Programs, is back up to pre-pandemic booking numbers for their 1,400 or so Santas working at more than 600 malls and other spots this year, said spokesperson Chris Landtroop.

"I can't even explain how excited we are to see everyone's smiles at all locations this season without anything covering up those beautiful faces," she said.

Cherry Hill Santas are also free to wear masks, Landtroop said.

Among standout Santas still keeping their distance? There will be no lap visits at the Macy's flagship store in New York's Herald Square. Santa is seated behind his desk.

Some Santas who stayed home the last two years out of concern for their health have returned to the ho ho ho game, but Allen is desperately trying to refill his pipeline with new performers.

Inflation has also taken a bite out of Santa. Many are older, on fixed incomes and travel long distances to don the red suit. They spend hundreds on their costumes and other accoutrements.

"We're charging the clients slightly more and we're also paying our Santas slightly more," Allen said.

Bookings for many Santas were made months in advance, and some work year-round. Allen's Santas will earn from $5,000 to $12,000 for the season.

A few Santas told The Associated Press they're unbothered by the cost, however. They're not in the Santa profession to make a buck but do it out of sheer joy.