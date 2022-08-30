Same contract, different lead

In today's deal, the sixth of 60 in the recent Spingold Knockout Teams final, which spade should West lead against three no-trump?

Yes, West might lead a heart, hoping to find partner with a long and strong holding there. In this deal, though, it is unsuccessful. Declarer wins the first trick in his hand and runs the club jack, happy to lose to East's queen because dummy's spade king is safe from attack. South takes two hearts, four diamonds and three clubs.

Both Wests chose to lead from their longest suit.

Paul Street picked a low spade, but this was fatal to his cause. Pierre Zimmermann (South) let Nicolas L'Ecuyer (East) win with his jack. When East shifted to the heart queen, South took the trick with his ace and ran the club jack, for the reason just given. Zimmermann took those nine tricks.

At the other table, Sjoert Brink led the spade 10, theoretically the correct card from his interior sequence. The drawback with an interior sequence is that partner tends to forget you can have a higher honor; he assumes you have led your top card.

Here, though, West took the first trick and continued with the spade nine. To make his contract, South had to play low again from the board. However, after some agonizing moments, Massimiliano di Franco called for dummy's king, hoping either West had the ace or the suit was 4-4.

Plus 600 and plus 100 gave Zimmermann 12 international match points, and the lead by 26-1.