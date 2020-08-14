Salted-earth strategy

This mess can eventually be cleaned up by Congress, whose work is hampered by the fact that the putative author of "Trump: The Art of the Deal" obviously has no idea how to negotiate an agreement - and refuses even to sit across the table from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., upon whom any deal depends. A Biden presidency would fix this dysfunction, though progress would be inhibited if Republicans retain control of the Senate.

Much worse is Trump's botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Just look at the devastation and disgrace the United States has suffered. Other industrialized nations listened to their medical experts, shut down their economies comprehensively to drive infection rates to near zero, and then cautiously reopened. They have done so in fits and starts, with some setbacks and new closures, but most have been able to keep the virus at bay.

But here, in the nation that Ronald Reagan called a "shining city on a hill," infection rates in most regions remain out of control. Europe has imposed a travel ban against Americans, who are deemed too likely to spark new outbreaks of disease. The developed world must see us as one of those "shithole countries" that Trump famously disdained.