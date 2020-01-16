James H. Salley

James H. Salley received Gammon Theological Seminary’s Trailblazer Justice Award on Dec. 3, 2019. by Shown are, from left, Rev. Dr. Ken J. Walden, the president and dean of Gammon Theological Seminary; Salley; and Bishop L. Jonathan Holston of the South Carolina Annual Conference.

Gammon Theological Seminary has honored James H. Salley, associate vice chancellor for institutional advancement for Africa University, with its 2019 Trailblazer Justice Award.

The award was presented Dec. 3 at the seminary’s 136th Founders’ Day celebration, where Salley was the banquet speaker.

A native of Orangeburg and a graduate of South Carolina State University, Salley holds certificates for graduate seminars in higher education and fundraising. Before his work with the United Methodist Church, he worked as the director of institutional advancement for S.C. State.

Salley joined the Gammon Board of Trustees in 2006 and served for 13 years. He was instrumental to leveraging new development opportunities for the seminary, including a matching gift that funded the renovation of the Gammon Building as well as other board priorities

