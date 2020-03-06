Sailing close to the gusty wind

Aggressive competitive bidding is a three-edged sword. It may push your opponents overboard. Or it may blow them into a lucrative contract they weren't going to reach if left unimpeded. Or the information you give to the declarer may allow him to find a safe route into harbor. If you had passed throughout, he would have run aground.

An old-fashioned player opens the West hand with two diamonds, a weak two-bid. But a modern gladiator, thinking that is wimpish, starts with a three-bid.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

After North's takeout double and East's raise to five diamonds, South, under pressure, competed with five hearts. North could hardly do less than raise to six.

Declarer ruffed the opening diamond lead on the board, drew trumps and ruffed his last diamond. Next, he cashed dummy's top clubs, discarding a spade from hand, and led the last club. If East had followed, South would have discarded another spade to leave East endplayed. Instead, declarer ruffed the club three.

Without any intervening bidding, declarer would have cashed the spade ace and played a spade toward dummy's queen. However, that tack couldn't work here. West was known to have started with two hearts, four clubs and at least six diamonds. He had at most one spade.

Instead, South led a low spade from hand and also played low from the board. Declarer knew that the defender who won the trick would be endplayed. West would have to concede a ruff-and-sluff. East would have to do likewise or lead away from the spade king.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0