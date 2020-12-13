Safe handling of canned goods

Cooking of canned goods

Commercially canned foods can be safely eaten straight from the can as long as the container is intact. However, DO NOT use home canned vegetables unless you have the means to boil them for 10 minutes before eating. Don’t taste or use canned foods that show any signs of spoilage! Look closely at all cans before opening them. A bulging lid or leaking can is a sign of spoilage. When you open the can, look for other signs such as spurting liquid, an off odor or mold. Spoiled canned foods should be discarded so they will not be eaten by humans or pets. Remember that once a can is opened, it becomes perishable and should be refrigerator-stored or cooked properly and then stored in the refrigerator if you are not going to eat it right away.