Safe handling of canned goods

Buy cans and jars that look perfect. Carefully check dented cans and jars for leakage and rust before buying. Cans and jars should be free of dents, cracks or bulging lids, which can indicate a serious food poisoning threat. Dusty cans or torn labels may indicate old stock. Also check for pull dates.
Product dating: Dates on product packages recommend purchase or “use by” dates. They are not safety dates. Product dating is voluntary and not required by federal regulations (except for infant formula and some baby foods). Since product dating is voluntary by federal regulations, a retailer may legally sell foods beyond the date on the package as long as the product is wholesome. However, it is not legal to alter, change or cover up a date on a product packaged under federal inspection. The product may continue to be offered for sale but the expired date must remain visible to the consumer.
Types of dates
1. A “sell by” date tells the store how long to display the product for sale. You should buy the product before the date expires to have sufficient time to use it at best quality.
2. A “best if used by” date is recommended for best flavor or quality. It is not a purchase or safety date.
3. A “use by” date is the last date recommended for the use of the product while at peak quality and has been determined by the manufacturer of the product.
4. “Closed or coded dates” are packing numbers for use by the manufacturer to rotate the stock as well as to locate their products in the event of a recall.
Storage of canned goods
Storage does not improve the quality of any food. The quality of a food will not decrease significantly if stored properly and if the food is eaten within the recommended time frame. For best results in maintaining product quality, practice the rule, FIRST IN, FIRST OUT. This means you use the oldest products first. A good practice in the home is to place the newly purchased cans in back of the same products already on the shelf. For best quality, use home canned foods within one year, and commercially processed cans within two years.
Storage cabinets should be cool and dry. The best temperature for storing canned foods is between 50 °F and 70 °F. Avoid storing canned foods in a warm place near hot pipes, a range or furnace, or in direct sunlight. Storage time decreases significantly when temperatures are above 75 °F. Keep canned goods dry to prevent cans or metal lids from rusting, which may cause cans to leak and food to spoil.
Recommended storage for unopened canned foods in a cool, dry pantry:
- High-Acid Canned Food: 12 to 18 months
- Juices (apple, orange, tomato, etc.), tomatoes, grapefruit, apple products, mixed fruit, berries, pickles, sauerkraut and vinegar-based products.
- Low-acid Canned Foods: 2 to 5 years
- Meat and poultry products, vegetable soups (except tomato), spaghetti products, potatoes, corn, carrots, beans, beets, peas, pumpkins, etc.
- Home-Canned Foods: all types 1 year
- Opened Canned Foods: Store tightly covered in a glass or plastic storage container in refrigerator.
- Baby food – 2 days
- Meat, seafood, poultry – 2 days
- Vegetables – 3 days
- Tomato sauce, fruits – 5 to 7 days
- Pickles and olives – 1 to 2 months
Cooking of canned goods
Commercially canned foods can be safely eaten straight from the can as long as the container is intact. However, DO NOT use home canned vegetables unless you have the means to boil them for 10 minutes before eating. Don’t taste or use canned foods that show any signs of spoilage! Look closely at all cans before opening them. A bulging lid or leaking can is a sign of spoilage. When you open the can, look for other signs such as spurting liquid, an off odor or mold. Spoiled canned foods should be discarded so they will not be eaten by humans or pets. Remember that once a can is opened, it becomes perishable and should be refrigerator-stored or cooked properly and then stored in the refrigerator if you are not going to eat it right away.
For more information about cooking fist, visit the Clemson Home and Garden Information Center website at www.clemson.edu/extension/hgic/, fact sheet #3505.
