S&P 500 sees 1st decline after 7 straight gains; oil falls

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks has some of the biggest losses, sliding 31.26 points, or 1.4%, to 2,274.50.

The market sell-off got going early following a report showing growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May.

Longer-term Treasury yields sank as the report suggested this year's surge in inflation may have already peaked and as nervousness rose in the market.

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.36% from 1.44% on Friday and is back to where it was in February. It had rallied powerfully earlier this year on worries that inflation was set to burst to dangerous levels as the economy roared back to life.

The report indicated prices that U.S. services businesses are paying rose at a slower rate last month. Exam gloves and masks got cheaper, for example, and the price index for the U.S. services industry decelerated to 79.5 in June after hitting a peak of 80.6 in May, according to the Institute for Supply Management. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.

More broadly, the services industry's growth slowed last month, and by more than economists expected. That fits into Wall Street's increasing belief that growth for many areas of the economy is peaking or has done so already.