S. Carolina Supreme Court prepares to hear 2 mask lawsuits

The state plans to argue that the salaries of teachers and administrators who would enforce a mask rule are paid with state money, so lawmakers have wide latitude to determine how they want that money spent.

A separate lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that banning masks discriminates against disabled and other medically fragile students by keeping them out of school is currently in federal court.

The state's most visible opponent to mask mandates is Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who has repeatedly said that parents should decide whether children wear masks. The governor has suggested that face coverings don't stop COVID-19's spread and harm children from learning and socializing. Top state health officials have refuted those beliefs.

Republican state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said schools should be able to require masks. She has been joined this month by the state's health agency, pediatrician organizations, House Democrats, teachers groups, an association of school board members and a group of two Democratic and two Republican state senators, among others.

Some school districts in the state have already defied the Legislature and required masks. But most districts have decided to wait for the court ruling even as students enter their third week of school and children up to age 20 now account for nearly a third of all new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0