S.C. to ShakeOut for Earthquake Preparedness Week

COLUMBIA -- Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2020 be observed October 11-17 in South Carolina. The S.C. Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. A highlight of the week will be the Great Southeast ShakeOut at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

More than one million people across eight states and Washington D.C. will take part in the Great SouthEast ShakeOut earthquake safety drill. The regional ShakeOut drill is part of an international effort in which participants simultaneously practice how to stay safe during an earthquake — “Drop, Cover, and Hold On”. For most people, in most situations, this means to:

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees;

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand, as you crawl for shelter under a nearby table or desk;

HOLD ON to your shelter with one hand until shaking stops (remain on your knees and covering your head and neck with your other arm and hand).

While COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and challenges, you can hold your drill when and where you want. You can choose another date or several dates, and include people in multiple locations (home, work, or school), perhaps through video conferencing.