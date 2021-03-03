S.C. Tech College System: No tuition increase for fall 2021

Statewide transfer agreements

The system's transfer programs smoothly transition students from any of their 16 technical colleges to the four-year South Carolina college or university of their choice. There are agreements in place with most colleges and universities that allow students to achieve their educational ambitions in a timely and affordable manner.

While specifics may vary, the agreements' general nature is the same, and here's how they work. Upon completing an Associate of Arts (AA), Associate of Science (AS) or Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree at their local technical college, students can seamlessly transfer to their chosen four-year institution. Students who have completed their AA, AS or AAS at one of South Carolina's technical colleges with a grade of "C" or better in each required course will enter their chosen college or university with junior standing and will have completed their general education requirements. All courses transferred will be applied toward attaining each student's desired baccalaureate degree. A complete listing of colleges with which the system has statewide transfer agreements can be found at http://www.sctechsystem.edu/students/transfer-programs.html.