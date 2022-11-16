S.C. Supreme Court visits SCSU; students get learning experience

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty returned to his alma mater this week to hear oral arguments at S.C. State University.

“It means a lot,” Beatty said Wednesday. “I've been trying to get the court here now for about four or five years and COVID intervened.

“It means a lot to come here to this university. I hope it meant a lot to the university for us to come.”

The court heard oral arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on the campus of S.C. State. The court has previously heard oral arguments at other institutions around the state.

The opportunity drew school children from across the region to S.C. State to learn about the process.

“The purpose of it is to allow the citizens as well as young people to see the inner workings of the court and how a judicial system works,” Beatty said. It also, “put a little more emphasis on civics and we think that is lacking in our school systems.”

Edisto High School student Malcolm Myers as among the students who watched the oral arguments.

“As a high school student who doesn't particularly know what he wants to do yet, it was interesting to see the career choices that were available here, what people can become and how far they had to go to achieve that,” Myers said.

Xion Goldsmith, a student at the High School for Health Professions, appreciated the teamwork and the ability “to understand other people's ideas without making them feel horrible about their opinion.”

Students were given the chance to question the justices after each case.

Goldsmith said, “We do collaborative work and we do individual work. My question was do they do more individual or collaborative, and they do both. That tells me that I need to work on both now so when I get hopefully up there one day, I can do the same.”

Meyers said it was “very, very interesting.”

“I like debating with people, and I think it's a very fun thing to do. It's kind of showed me the bigger aspect to it. More than just in classroom debating, they showed the real deal,” Myers said.

Goldsmith said, “It was very exciting because I get to see all these powerful people in one place. I get to ask questions. It was just very exhilarating because I was like, ‘Wow, these cases are real,’ like you'll see him on TV, but it's cool to see them in real life.”

The students got to hear oral arguments in two murder cases on Wednesday.

One person is appealing because a juror was the second cousin by marriage of one of the witnesses in his case. The second is appealing his sentence of life imprisonment without parole due to him being a juvenile at the time of his crime.

“Today has been very educational. I was actually here yesterday too. It’s kind of like I'm getting more accustomed to how that courtroom setting is,” S.C. State criminal justice major Kerrion Smith said.

“I didn't fully know what it was like being a lawyer and how that courtroom setting is,” Smith said.