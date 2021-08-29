S.C. State students ready for classes, campus life

“I’ve been told that if I do whatever I am supposed to do, then it should be OK -- not easy but OK,” he said. “I’m sure I can always relate to the professors, and they all seem pretty cool.”

Aside from adjusting to the warmer, more humid climate in Orangeburg, freshman Majesti Polite had little concern about moving to campus from Anderson, South Carolina. Her sights always had been set on a Historically Black College or University.

“I wanted to be in an environment where there were people like me and I could learn more about my history,” she said. “I don’t know a lot about where I come from, and so by coming to an HBCU I can share my views. I don’t think there will be major disagreements or anything.”

Polite will start business classes next week with hopes of being an entrepreneur. She had a head start with My Melanin Apparel, her own enterprise for customized clothing.

“I’m all about working, and I’m not really as much into the social life,” she said. “I want to complete my four years and hopefully go onto graduate school. I don’t want to get caught up in anything, because I’m on a scholarship, so I have to make sure my grades stay up.”