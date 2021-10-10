S.C. State student wins Best in Show at MOJA exhibit

CHARLESTON – South Carolina State University senior art student Malik Hayward’s linoleum print titled “Revolution” won the Best in Show award at the 2021 MOJA Arts Festival Juried Exhibition in Charleston.

The art exhibition continues through Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Waterfront Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Unit A, Charleston. The MOJA Festival is a celebration of African American and Caribbean cultures held each fall.

Hayward received a $500 honorarium for Best in Show. He is a senior with a double major toward a bachelor of arts degree in studio arts with a concentration in painting and drawing and a master of science in art education.

Also, artwork by S.C. State alumna Zaire McPhearson is included in the 2021 MOJA exhibition. She graduated in 2018 with a BA in studio arts with a concentration in digital media. McPhearson was accepted to the art graduate school at Duke University and graduated with a MFA and EDA in 2020. Afterwards, she was employed as an adjunct Brock Family instructor of studio arts at Duke for about a year.