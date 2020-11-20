 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. state parks to offer free admission Nov. 27
0 comments

S.C. state parks to offer free admission Nov. 27

  • 0

COLUMBIA -- Admission will be free at state parks in South Carolina on Friday, Nov. 27, as the Park Service joins the national #OptOutside initiative. The promotion, sponsored by REI, encourages people to spend some time in the great outdoors the day after Thanksgiving.

“State parks are some of the most beautiful outdoor settings in South Carolina and are ideal places for family outings,” said Paul McCormack, director of the State Park Service. “We open the gates to nearly 90,000 acres of natural beauty and cultural wonder, from the deep forests of the Blue Ridge to the state’s settlement site at Charles Towne Landing.”

Normally, admission would range from between $3 to $8 per person at most state parks. The Park Service will notify the public of free admission on Nov. 27 via social media using the hashtags #OptOutside and #OptOutsideSC.

For more information on state parks, visit SouthCarolinaParks.com, or contact Dawn Dawson-House at ddawson@scprt.com or 803-467-0202.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News