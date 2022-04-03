S.C. State Fair to hold spring fair food drive-thru

COLUMBIA – Back by popular demand, the nonprofit South Carolina State Fair is bringing back its COVID-19 friendly drive-through fair food event. Favorite fair foods will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, through Sunday, April 24. Find details on scstatefair.org and follow @scstatefair on social media.

“One positive outcome of COVID-19 was the inception of our drive-through fair food event.” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said. “This event has been very popular with the community, and we are bringing it back again with hopes of making it a new fair tradition."

Guests will not want to miss this extra opportunity to indulge in their fair food favorites. In a twist on the restaurant drive-through concept, patrons will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds to purchase Fiske fries, funnel cakes, roasted corn and more.

Entrance is through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard. Guests will then wind through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food, all containing the same offerings. This traffic pattern allows for speed and efficiency so you can reach your yummy fair food quickly! The following favorite fair foods will be available:

• Fiske fries

• Corn dogs

• Roasted corn

• Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake

• Sausage sandwiches

• Turkey Legs

• Funnel cakes

• Elephant ears

• Cotton candy

• Candy apples

