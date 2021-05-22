S.C. State construction projects advance

Campus improvements are taking shape this summer at South Carolina State University with renovations to three of the university’s oldest facilities and a new Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument.
Lewis Laboratory
The former home of S.C. State's engineering labs, Lewis Laboratory has been remodeled to house the university’s Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology.
The project includes the creation of classroom, meeting, library, computer lab, student lounge and clinical spaces, as well as upgrades to the 13,000-square-foot building’s HVAC and life safety systems.
Dr. Jessica Berry, acting Speech Pathology Audiology Department chair, said Lewis Laboratory will offer the department handicap accessibility for students and clients and self-containment for delivery of services to the Orangeburg and surrounding communities.
The department will have its own designated classroom space rather than its current situation of shared space with the business department.
Speech Pathology and Audiology students will have updated furniture, computers, a therapy simulation room and an autism sensory room to serve clients and facilitate new treatment opportunities, Berry said.
The 70-year-old facility is expected to reopen for occupancy later this summer in time for use in the fall semester.
The project was supported as allowable activity under S.C. State’s Title III federal grant programs.
Wilkinson Hall
Constructed in 1938, historic Wilkinson Hall is an S.C. State landmark. The 16,000-square-foot building is amid the first phase of renovation and stabilization.
Ken Davis, S.C. State’s director of facilities management/planning and construction, said the work includes:
• Masonry repairs and repointing.
• Concrete/precast repairs and modifications.
• Complete sealant replacement.
• Select waterproofing.
• Repair and modifications to the built-in gutter system on the steep sloped roof.
The overall project is supported in part by a $50,000 grant received in 2020 through the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program, which is funded by the National Park Service.
The grant will fund additional forensic analysis and assessment of Wilkinson Hall to support the ongoing restoration and renovation process.
The grant is the second to be awarded for the preservation of Wilkinson Hall. In 2018, SC State received a $500,000 grant to fund an initial assessment of the building, as well as the weatherization of the building.
Phase 1 of the Wilkinson project is expected to be completed in December.
Sojourner Truth Hall
At more than 131,000 square feet, Sojourner Truth Hall is S.C. State’s tallest and largest building. This summer, the university is replacing the residence hall’s chiller, providing more efficiency.
The project includes removal of an existing water-cooled centrifugal chiller and cooling tower and the installation of a new outdoor packaged 200-ton, air-cooled chiller. This also includes new electrical service for the chiller and associated equipment, as well a new chilled water pump package.
Davis expects to complete installation by early August.
The lower six floors of the 1972 facility are in use.
This project also was supported as allowable activity under S.C. State’s Title III federal grant programs.
Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument
Construction is nearing completion for the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument, a tribute to the three young men killed in the event that has come to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre.
On Feb. 8, 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.
South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.
The project includes bronze busts depicting Smith, Hammond and Middleton. The busts will be mounted at the existing memorial site in a semicircular monument designed by architect Bob Probst and built by AOS Specialties Contractors.
The busts were sculpted by internationally known artist, Dr. Tolupe Filani, chair of S.C. State’s visual and performing arts department. They were bronzed in fall 2019 and unveiled at the Orangeburg Massacre’s 52nd anniversary commemoration, during which Filani also received the Smith Hammond Middleton Social Justice Award for his contribution to honor the legacy of Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton.
The monument is set to be unveiled in February 2022 during the tragedy’s 54th anniversary commemoration.