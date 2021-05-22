S.C. State construction projects advance

Phase 1 of the Wilkinson project is expected to be completed in December.

Sojourner Truth Hall

At more than 131,000 square feet, Sojourner Truth Hall is S.C. State’s tallest and largest building. This summer, the university is replacing the residence hall’s chiller, providing more efficiency.

The project includes removal of an existing water-cooled centrifugal chiller and cooling tower and the installation of a new outdoor packaged 200-ton, air-cooled chiller. This also includes new electrical service for the chiller and associated equipment, as well a new chilled water pump package.

Davis expects to complete installation by early August.

The lower six floors of the 1972 facility are in use.

This project also was supported as allowable activity under S.C. State’s Title III federal grant programs.

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument

Construction is nearing completion for the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Monument, a tribute to the three young men killed in the event that has come to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre.