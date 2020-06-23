S.C. Senate spends $1.2B in COVID-19 relief with little debate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Senate approved a plan Tuesday to spend $1.2 billion in federal relief money to combat COVID-19.

Senators voted 43-0 on a bill that nearly mirrors Gov. Henry McMaster's suggestions on how to spend the money by reimbursing a trust fund to pay unemployment benefits. It calls for paying for an extra week of school for many students and creating a state stockpile of protective equipment for a future pandemic.

The Senate met as COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continued to surge. Officials reported 890 new cases Tuesday. It was the first time in seven days that South Carolina didn't have more than 900 cases. But before a week ago, the state had never reported that many cases.

The number of people in the hospital from COVID-19 hit a new record Tuesday at 824 patients and the rate of positive tests went above 17% for the first time, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Health officials reported 14 additional deaths, bringing the death toll for the virus to 673 since the outbreak began more than two months ago.