S.C. Republicans give expanding voting a brief hearing

COLUMBIA — A bill in South Carolina that would greatly expand voting through no-excuse absentee ballots and eliminating witnesses for votes cast by mail got a hearing in the Republican-dominated Legislature on Thursday.

The subcommittee hearing was less than an hour long, forced to end because the House was going into session.

Sponsor Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said she is aware the bill will likely land around the bottom of the legislative “how a bill becomes a law” flow chart. But the Democrat from Orangeburg said democracy can't survive unless those in power trust those who give them power.

“We trust them when they vote for us. But when we think they are going to vote for somebody else then our level of trust somehow diminishes,” said Cobb-Hunter, who is South Carolina's longest serving House member at 29 years.

Republicans hold almost two-thirds of the seats in South Carolina's House and Senate and the governor's office. Although state leaders have not embraced the trend in other GOP controlled states to pass greater restrictions on voting, there seems only limited appetite for tweaking existing laws - which while enabled flexible voting during the coronavirus pandemic but also saw a strong showing for the GOP in the state House and Senate. Republicans gained five seats.