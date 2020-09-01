S.C. police officer fired over racial slur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA — A police officer in South Carolina's capital city was fired Monday, two days after videos were posted on social media showing him saying a racial slur during a confrontation outside a bar.

A disciplinary panel unanimously agreed Columbia Police Sgt. Chad Walker broke department policies concerning neglect of duty and courtesy and should lose his job, the department said in a news release.

Walker, who is white, was heard several times on his own body camera video and videos from other people saying the racial slur after someone at a bar he was trying to close for the night called him the same slur, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

Walker then started arguing with people outside the bar, using the racial slur to ask a Black man if he called him the word. The videos show the Black man saying he didn't call the officer that word, and the two argue about it as three other officers look on.

"When I was called that, I can say it back, saying the guy just called me — oh I can't? He can say it to me, but I can't say it to him?" Walker is heard arguing loudly on his body camera video, released Sunday by the police department.