S.C. officials: Hurricane response in outbreak 'good question'

With social distancing guidelines in place, Stenson said, the issue of how to shelter those displaced during hurricanes is being discussed now by officials who annually come up with plans for each storm season. As it is during the coronavirus outbreak, Stenson's agency acts as a statewide clearinghouse for coordination of emergency response during hurricanes, a centralized hub for the tracking of shelters and resources, as well as the dissemination of information to media and the public at large.

More than 3,400 cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout South Carolina, with at least 87 deaths. For most, the coronavirus causes mild symptoms like fever and a cough that resolve in two to three weeks. For some, more severe symptoms can occur, including pneumonia, that can lead to death.

Also at Monday's briefing, Gov. Henry McMaster said his administration was working on a revitalization plan "to get our economy started again," giving no details but stressing his desire to get shuttered businesses "going back as soon as we can." He also noted that, in terms of taking measures to stem the spread of the virus, "now is not the time to let up."