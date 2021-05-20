S.C. Mudplex to hold Championship Dirt Drags

Championship Dirt Drags will be held Friday and Saturday, May 21-22, at the South Carolina Mudplex, 194 Dragstrip Road, Neeses. On Friday, gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, gates will open at 8 a.m. with racing beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each day or $35 for both days. For more information, visit southcarolinamotorplex.com.