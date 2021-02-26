S.C. history buffs mourn closure of World Methodist Council Museum

Dr. A.V. Huff, South Carolina conference historian, has been serving on the Friends of the Museum’s organization board the last three years and said the closure is “no great shock” to him. Between denominational budget cuts over the last 10-15 years and an overall decrease in funds, Huff said, “It was just very clear over the long haul it was not going to work, and then came the pandemic, and that was an additional shock to whole process.”

Huff said the closure is especially sad because it’s one of the major collections of Wesleyan Methodist artifacts in the world and is on par with the museum at Wesley Chapel in London, the archives at Drew University and the library at Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology.

Huff said his dominant concern right now are the items in the museum, which will go to other places.

“I want to be sure the collections are cared for and, wherever they end up, they are looked after and available to people,” Huff said.

Dr. Phillip Stone, conference archivist and archivist for Wofford College, said the closing of the museum shows how important it is that the museums and archives that are engaged in church history work have the resources they need to succeed.