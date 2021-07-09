S.C. governor rebuffs door-to-door vaccine help proposal

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday that he doesn't want the federal government sending people door-to-door to convince residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, joining a growing number of Republican state politicians opposing the strategy.

McMaster sent a letter to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's board asking the department to ban state and local health care groups from “the use of the Biden Administration’s 'targeted' 'door to door’ tactics.”

“A South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government’s,” McMaster wrote. “Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts.”

About 43% of South Carolinians are vaccinated, placing the state in the bottom half of states ranked by vaccination rate.

State leaders in Arizona and Missouri also have pushed back against the federal strategy after President Joe Biden said earlier this week: “Now, we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”