S.C. golf course rankings for 2022

South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel rankings for 2022:
CLASSIC COURSES
Designed before 1980
TOP 20
1 Sea Pines - Harbour Town Golf Links
2 Yeamans Hall Club
3 Palmetto Golf Club
4 Dunes Golf & Beach Club
5 Greenville Country Club – Chanticleer
6 Country Club of Charleston
7 Aiken Golf Club
8 Camden Country Club
9 Greenville Country Club – Riverside
10 Surf Golf & Beach Club
11 Orangeburg Country Club
12 Florence Country Club
13 Country Club of Spartanburg
14 Myrtle Beach National - Kings North
15 Columbia Country Club
16 Palmetto Dunes Resort - RT Jones Course
17 Palmetto Dunes Resort - George Fazio Course
18 Charleston Municipal Golf Course
19 Furman Golf Club
20 Pine Lakes Country Club (Myrtle Beach)
(Charleston: three Classic, 11 Modern)
MODERN COURSES
Designed from 1980 forward
TOP 50
1 Kiawah Island Resort - Ocean Course
2 Secession Golf Club (Beaufort)
3 Congaree Golf Club
4 May River Golf Club (Palmetto Bluff)
5 Sage Valley Golf Club (Graniteville)
6 Cherokee Plantation (Yemasee)
7 Kiawah Island Club – Cassique Course
8 Long Cove Club (Hilton Head)
9 Chechessee Creek Club
10 Kiawah Island Club – River Course
11 Bulls Bay Golf Club (Awendaw)
12 Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (Pawleys Island)
13 Colleton River Plantation – Dye Course
14 Old Tabby Links (Spring Island)
15 Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards (Sunset)
16 Colleton River Plantation - Nicklaus Course
17 Cliffs at Mountain Park
18 Musgrove Mill Golf Club
19 The Golf Club at Briar's Creek (Johns Island)
20 Haig Point Club (Daufauskie Island)
21 Barefoot Resort – Dye Course
22 Wachesaw Plantation Club
23 Belfair Golf Club - West Course (Hilton Head)
24 The Reserve at Lake Keowee (Sunset)
25 Cliffs at Glassy (Landrum)
26 Tidewater Golf Club & Plantation (Little River)
27 Berkeley Hall – North Course (Bluffton)
28 Belfair Golf Club - East Course (Hilton Head)
29 True Blue Plantation (Pawleys Island)
30 Grande Dunes Resort Club
31 Dataw Island – Cotton Dike Course (Fazio)
32 Wild Dunes Resort - Links Course
33 Thornblade Club (Greer)
34 Prestwick Country Club (Myrtle Beach)
35 Kiawah Island Resort – Osprey Point Course
36 Cliffs at Keowee Falls
37 Debordieu Club (Georgetown)
38 Callawassie Island Club
T39 Kiawah Island Resort – Cougar Point Course
T39 Oldfield (Okatie)
41 The Reserve Golf Club of Pawley's Island
42 Sea Pines - Atlantic Dunes
43 Daniel Island Club – Beresford Creek Course
44 Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point Course
45 Grande Dunes Members Club
46 Cliffs at Keowee Springs
47 Seabrook Island Club - Ocean Winds Course
48 Berkeley Hall – South Course (Bluffton)
49 Cliffs Valley Golf Course (Travelers Rest)
50 Daniel Island Club – Ralston Creek Course