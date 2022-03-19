 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S.C. golf course rankings for 2022

South Carolina Golf Course Ratings Panel rankings for 2022:

CLASSIC COURSES

Designed before 1980

TOP 20

1 Sea Pines - Harbour Town Golf Links

2 Yeamans Hall Club

3 Palmetto Golf Club

4 Dunes Golf & Beach Club

5 Greenville Country Club – Chanticleer

6 Country Club of Charleston

7 Aiken Golf Club

8 Camden Country Club

9 Greenville Country Club – Riverside

10 Surf Golf & Beach Club

11 Orangeburg Country Club

12 Florence Country Club

13 Country Club of Spartanburg

14 Myrtle Beach National - Kings North

15 Columbia Country Club

16 Palmetto Dunes Resort - RT Jones Course

17 Palmetto Dunes Resort - George Fazio Course

18 Charleston Municipal Golf Course

19 Furman Golf Club

20 Pine Lakes Country Club (Myrtle Beach)

(Charleston: three Classic, 11 Modern)

MODERN COURSES

Designed from 1980 forward

TOP 50

1 Kiawah Island Resort - Ocean Course

2 Secession Golf Club (Beaufort)

3 Congaree Golf Club

4 May River Golf Club (Palmetto Bluff)

5 Sage Valley Golf Club (Graniteville)

6 Cherokee Plantation (Yemasee)

7 Kiawah Island Club – Cassique Course

8 Long Cove Club (Hilton Head)

9 Chechessee Creek Club

10 Kiawah Island Club – River Course

11 Bulls Bay Golf Club (Awendaw)

12 Caledonia Golf & Fish Club (Pawleys Island)

13 Colleton River Plantation – Dye Course

14 Old Tabby Links (Spring Island)

15 Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards (Sunset)

16 Colleton River Plantation - Nicklaus Course

17 Cliffs at Mountain Park

18 Musgrove Mill Golf Club

19 The Golf Club at Briar's Creek (Johns Island)

20 Haig Point Club (Daufauskie Island)

21 Barefoot Resort – Dye Course

22 Wachesaw Plantation Club

23 Belfair Golf Club - West Course (Hilton Head)

24 The Reserve at Lake Keowee (Sunset)

25 Cliffs at Glassy (Landrum)

26 Tidewater Golf Club & Plantation (Little River)

27 Berkeley Hall – North Course (Bluffton)

28 Belfair Golf Club - East Course (Hilton Head)

29 True Blue Plantation (Pawleys Island)

30 Grande Dunes Resort Club

31 Dataw Island – Cotton Dike Course (Fazio)

32 Wild Dunes Resort - Links Course

33 Thornblade Club (Greer)

34 Prestwick Country Club (Myrtle Beach)

35 Kiawah Island Resort – Osprey Point Course

36 Cliffs at Keowee Falls

37 Debordieu Club (Georgetown)

38 Callawassie Island Club

T39 Kiawah Island Resort – Cougar Point Course

T39 Oldfield (Okatie)

41 The Reserve Golf Club of Pawley's Island

42 Sea Pines - Atlantic Dunes

43 Daniel Island Club – Beresford Creek Course

44 Kiawah Island Resort - Turtle Point Course

45 Grande Dunes Members Club

46 Cliffs at Keowee Springs

47 Seabrook Island Club - Ocean Winds Course

48 Berkeley Hall – South Course (Bluffton)

49 Cliffs Valley Golf Course (Travelers Rest)

50 Daniel Island Club – Ralston Creek Course

