S.C. BUSINESS ROUNDUP

Holy City Linen to create 254 jobs

COLUMBIA – Holy City Linen, a commercial laundry service company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company’s $12.4 million investment will create 254 new jobs.

Founded in 2016 in Mount Pleasant, Holy City Linen provides a quality, eco-friendly commercial laundry service throughout the Charleston area.

Opening a second facility at 1275 Remount Road in North Charleston, Holy City Linen’s expansion will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand in the medical and hospitality industries.

The expansion is expected to be online by summer 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Holy City Linen team should contact careers@holycitylinen.com.

Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids

DETROIT — Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.