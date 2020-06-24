S.C. BUSINESS ROUNDUP

Worker dies at manufacturing plant
GRANITEVILLE — South Carolina authorities are investigating after a man working at a manufacturing plant was crushed to death.
Andrew Hobbs died Tuesday about 9 a.m. on the job at the Bridgestone-Firestone Manufacturing facility in Graniteville, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.
The 58-year-old from Thomson, Georgia, suffered "crushing injuries," and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died, the release said.
Bridgestone Americas called the death "an accident," in a statement provided by company spokeswoman Emily Weaver, The State reported.
Tyson Foods closing Columbia plant
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina Tyson Prepared Foods plant will be closing it's door in August, leaving more than 100 people unemployed.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced the closure in Columbia, leaving 146 people out of work, news outlets reported.
Tyson spokesperson Worth Sparkman said the company decided to move the production plant to a different location. Details on the new location weren't immediately released.
The company said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic didn't influence the decision to close the plant.
Holy City Linen to create 254 jobs
COLUMBIA – Holy City Linen, a commercial laundry service company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company’s $12.4 million investment will create 254 new jobs.
Founded in 2016 in Mount Pleasant, Holy City Linen provides a quality, eco-friendly commercial laundry service throughout the Charleston area.
Opening a second facility at 1275 Remount Road in North Charleston, Holy City Linen’s expansion will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand in the medical and hospitality industries.
The expansion is expected to be online by summer 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Holy City Linen team should contact careers@holycitylinen.com.
Toyota recalls gas-electric hybrids
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall.
The recall covers certain 2013 to 2015 Prius and 2014 to 2017 Prius v hybrids.
The company says in a statement that the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system. But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall. Toyota says that power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the hybrid software at no cost to owners. Anyone who had an inverter failure with the system faults will get a new one, the company says.
Owners will be notified in late August.
