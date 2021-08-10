S.C. BUSINESS BRIEFS

Accudraft establishing operations in Aiken County

COLUMBIA – Accudraft Finishing Systems (Accudraft), a leading global finishing systems company, today announced plans to establish operations in Aiken County. The $4.7 million investment will create 42 new jobs.

Founded in 1977, Accudraft manufactures finishing systems and paint booths for the automotive, aircraft, marine vessel and train and railcar industries. Accudraft designs and engineers finishing enclosures and systems around the user and is continuously improving design and materials to produce durable finishing systems.

Located at 10 Windham Boulevard in the Verenes Industrial Park in Aiken, Accudraft’s new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and the company’s need to provide more efficient and effective service to its growing base of customers, distributors and partners.

Operations are expected to be online in 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Accudraft team should email info@goaccudraft.com.

