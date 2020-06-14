S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship here this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) will be hosting the 48th SC Amateur Match Play Championship at Orangeburg Country Club this coming week.

This is the 11th CGA Championship to be conducted at Orangeburg CC, and the first since the 2012 Carolinas Mid-Amateur Championship. 113 competitors from all over South Carolina will be competing in a 36-hole qualifier on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the low 32 advancing to single-elimination match play on Thursday.

The 2020 event will be different than those in the past, with all competitors abiding by strict CGA guidelines as a response to the COVID-19 virus.

Those guidelines, to name a few, include: no paper scorecards - all scoring is done on a smartphone, no physical scoreboard after play, players must immediately leave the tournament site after their score is certified, and players may not arrive more than one hour prior to their tee time.

Full CGA COVID-19 Protocols: https://www.carolinasgolf.org/blog-post/home/homepage/year/2020/id/328381/new-cga-tournament-protocols-effective-may-29 . Competitor and staff health and safety are the highest priority.

