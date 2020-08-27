Running to the bridge table

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Michel de Montaigne wrote, "When I am attacked by gloomy thoughts, nothing helps me so much as running to my books."

For a bridge player, nothing helps so much as turning to a deck of cards. But you need to think clearly to play well. Just pulling the card nearest your thumb will rarely work.

This deal was declared thoughtfully by Ilana Barness from Israel. How did she plan to make four spades after a club lead? What was West's more effective opening salvo?

That South hand had only four high-card points, but it included two five-card majors and a void. Barness realized that if she could find a good fit with her partner, she would win a lot of tricks.