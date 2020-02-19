Running is a great way to keep active

Also, please check with your health care provider before you get back to running. They can be a great resource to keep you strong and healthy, and to help track your progress. They can also make sure you're being safe while getting back into running.

Do not try to do too much too soon. You've heard this before, but it really is important to ease in to your new activity. The most common running injuries, such as shin splints, stress fractures and Achilles tendon pain, arise from overuse. It's tempting to set goals in terms of miles, but we recommend you think in terms of minutes. Begin by interspersing two or three minutes of gentle running (people used to call it jogging) with five or six minutes of running. Take a moment between cycles to stretch your quads and hamstrings, check your posture and control your breath. Give yourself a few months to gradually build up to a regular running schedule. Make sure to include strength and resistance training in your weekly exercise rotation, which will help prevent overuse injuries. Finally, finishing with gentle leg, hip and torso stretches will help your body recover and get you ready for your next run.