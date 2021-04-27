Rowe
Two more suspects are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Tyler Benjamin of Santee.
A 34-year-old North man is accused of shooting a man Saturday afternoon at a Colter Street residence.
A Bowman man is in custody after two people were airlifted to a medical facility to be treated for gunshot wounds.
VANCE – Concerned neighbors called law enforcement on Thursday afternoon alleging that a man was firing a weapon, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s …
A 26-year-old Bamberg man is accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness and sexually assaulting her.
A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of choking a woman who is 13 weeks pregnant with twins, according to Orangeburg Department of Public S…
Orangeburg County School District trustees have agreed to engage an Orangeburg law firm to monitor a lawsuit related to the use of government …
A 24-year-old Neeses man is serving 15 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery this month before Circu…
Investigators are seeking several individuals who have allegedly failed to report as sex offenders, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Ler…