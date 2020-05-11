Roomates want to sublet apartment

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two roommates, but both of them took off after the illness started spreading in our town. We live in Brooklyn. Now that a lot of time has passed and they are staying with their parents, they want to sublet their rooms so that they will not have so many bills. I am nervous about this. I can't afford to pay for the whole apartment, but I don't want to bring unknown people into what is currently a coronavirus-free space. I want to make them get tested before they move in if I have to take them. I'm not sure how that works, though. I don't think there are any laws on this yet. But do you think it's worth asking? -- Testing

DEAR TESTING: Appeal to your roommates' humanity. Point out that they left the city in order to flee the virus. Even though it exists everywhere, it is concentrated in New York City, and even more specifically in Brooklyn. Ask them to require any potential new roommates to get tested before being allowed to move in. Research where these people can get tested, and share that information with your roommates. Further, speak to your landlord about any requirements that the building may have put in place to keep you all safe.