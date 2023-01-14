Romeo and Juliette

Tags
A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Santee on Saturday, according to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.
Two Orangeburg County residents have been charged with trafficking, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrants.
A new Mexican store and restaurant are opening in Orangeburg.
Rock Riser is a 17-year-old junior at Branchville High School.
Prosecutors dropped 16 counts of attempted murder against a 30-year-old Orangeburg man, but he’ll still spend time in prison after pleading gu…
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate claims that two Orangeburg County residents trafficked a minor.
A man who’s served time in prison twice is now facing a murder charge.
A woman alleges she was raped by a man she met through a dating app, according to an incident report.
A man wanted on kidnapping and robbery charges in North Carolina was taken into custody after he lost his Orangeburg job, according to an Oran…
