Rocky seas lead to drifting ships

Dear Annie: My wife and I are drifting apart. I'm a recovering alcoholic of four years. I put her through a lot when I was drinking. When I got sober, I put my recovery first. I went to a lot of meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and put her second. Now, she is seeing someone else.

I think at this point it's only an emotional affair, not a sexual one. But there have been times when she said she was going out with friends, and I know she went out with him. I should be angry, and I'm not. But I don't like it. I'm not sure what to do. -- Drifting

Dear Drifting: Let's start with congratulations on your recovery. Four years is something to be very proud of. It sounds like your wife still harbors resentment and pain from your drinking days. I might suggest that she attend Al-Anon meetings to help her better understand why you have to put your recovery first.

The past is past, and it sounds like you have made amends. Communication is key in any marriage. It's been so long that you and your wife might need to rebuild these communication channels to make this work. Take action and seek the help of a professional marriage counselor. If your wife refuses to go, then you should go yourself.