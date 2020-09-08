Rochester police leaders retire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Top police leaders in New York's third-largest city are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city's handling of the suffocation death of Daniel Prude, the mayor of Rochester said Tuesday.

La'Ron Singletary, the city's police chief, is among those retiring, as is Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and possibly other senior commanders, Mayor Lovely Warren said.

Warren made the surprise announcement of the retirements at a City Council briefing being held online. Council members had expected the chief to appear in person to discuss ongoing protests over the death of Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died several days after an encounter with police March 23.

In an emailed statement to WXXI, Singletary said Tuesday that "the events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0