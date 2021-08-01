RMC training physicians from across the globe; Dialysis Access Institute committed to patient care

He said the DAI is committed to providing the best outcomes for patients whether it be through less-invasive procedures, or using enhanced techniques and technology with those which are more invasive.

"Definitely one of the new things coming to the industry is percutaneous fistula creations. Instead of doing the incision, we can actually use needles and catheters and wires to create the fistula. There's been some good success with a subgroup of patients, of where that procedure worked well,” London said.

He said the DAI’s highly specialized staff and physicians are able to conduct HeRO catheter placements “which is for patients that are either occluded centrally or don't have any veins for us to create access.”

“The HeRO catheter, Dr. John Ross pioneered this, and I think he has more catheter placements than anyone in the world, definitely in the country. We're one of the only places in South Carolina that does HeRO catheter placements. So we're seeing patients from a lot of the surrounding states to place the HeRO catheters,” London said.

He continued, “With laparascopic peritoneal dialysis catheter placement, I have done a lot of training and teaching across the country in using advanced laparascopic techniques so these catheters work well and we don't get a lot of dysfunction with them.