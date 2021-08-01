RMC training physicians from across the globe; Dialysis Access Institute committed to patient care

The Regional Medical Center’s Dialysis Access Institute is continuing to provide premier training to international physicians in the latest vascular access procedures while staying committed to patient care as the only full-time, dedicated access center in existence.
Dr. Mark London was appointed as the DAI’s new medical director in June 2020, replacing Dr. John Ross, an internationally-renown vascular access specialist who established the DAI at the RMC in 2011 to serve patients with end-stage renal disease.
"I started here at the Dialysis Access Institute in March of 2017. I moved here from northwest Pennsylvania, where I was in private practice predominantly doing dialysis access and endovascular procedures. The preceding five years before moving here I had met Dr. Ross over numerous occasions. He approached me about recruiting me to bring me down to the Dialysis Access Institute, which I did," he said.
Since then, London has welcomed numerous physicians, nurses and technologists from around the globe for training in the more than 3,700 procedures/operations which are performed at the DAI each year.
The DAI is one of only 12 hemodialysis vascular access programs in the country which are accredited by the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology, or ASDIN. Physicians from throughout the world train onsite and via live streaming video as they pursue ASDIN certification, or to enhance their knowledge and skills in vascular access.
Dr. Uri Heiman of Israel and Dr. Juan Jaller Char of Colombia, South America, are among those who are completing training at the DAI.
“We’re an accredited teaching facility through ASDIN to where we can teach students to become interventionists. We run a six-week program to where they will reach the numbers required for accreditation with ASDIN. We get students from all across the country,” London said.
“A lot of the time it may be nephrology fellows finishing up their (fellowship). They want to go into interventional nephrology. We may have surgeons that haven’t had much experience in the interventional area and come here to get certification,” he said.
London said the DAI also has individuals from foreign countries, including Dr. Heiman, who are interested in learning skills to take back to their own country because “we use the latest grafts, stents and techniques.”
“Dr. Uri ... has developed with his sponsors a particular device that they will be placing around a fistula to help with preventing what we call stenosis, or dysfunction of the fistula. Now they're looking at expanding that technology and technique to grafts. Because we have such a high volume of placing grafts, he's here kind of witnessing the surgeries we do, how the grafts are placed, kind of fact gathering to so they can further develop their device to be used on grafts and not just fistulas,” he said.
Jaller Char just completed his fellowship in nephrology and is participating in the full six-week ASDIN course at the DAI.
“He is someone who is learning how to do all these interventional procedures and get certified in being able to perform these by himself once he’s completed the course,” London said.
He said being able to provide the training in Orangeburg is noteworthy.
"Who would think Orangeburg, South Carolina, would be a major training center? Dr. Ross set up this legacy, starting it some 30 years ago and 10 years ago here in Orangeburg and has set the pathway," London said.
He continued, “I look at the Dialysis Access Institute almost like an tertiary center. It’s a center where we specialize in these access procedures. We get people that are sent from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, all the sections of South Carolina. (We’re) able to not only do those procedures, but teach other physicians, teach other students.”
The training is not limited to physicians.
“We have nursing students that came through here, we have scrub students that come through, we have paramedic students that come through here. We have industry representatives. You may have a company that develops grafts, and they're trying to teach their own staff about the grafts. So we teach them,” London said.
He said the DAI is committed to providing the best outcomes for patients whether it be through less-invasive procedures, or using enhanced techniques and technology with those which are more invasive.
"Definitely one of the new things coming to the industry is percutaneous fistula creations. Instead of doing the incision, we can actually use needles and catheters and wires to create the fistula. There's been some good success with a subgroup of patients, of where that procedure worked well,” London said.
He said the DAI’s highly specialized staff and physicians are able to conduct HeRO catheter placements “which is for patients that are either occluded centrally or don't have any veins for us to create access.”
“The HeRO catheter, Dr. John Ross pioneered this, and I think he has more catheter placements than anyone in the world, definitely in the country. We're one of the only places in South Carolina that does HeRO catheter placements. So we're seeing patients from a lot of the surrounding states to place the HeRO catheters,” London said.
He continued, “With laparascopic peritoneal dialysis catheter placement, I have done a lot of training and teaching across the country in using advanced laparascopic techniques so these catheters work well and we don't get a lot of dysfunction with them.
“So we get sent a lot of referrals from surrounding cities and states, particularly on patients that look like they are having a very difficult catheter placement. I think the bottom line at DAI is there’s no access that we can’t offer.”
London said the DAI also participates in dialysis access clinical trials, with the clinical trials department collecting valuable data for the advancement of vascular access devices.
The DAI has six operating rooms with X-ray capabilities such as fluoroscopy, an imaging technique that uses X-rays to obtain real-time moving images of the interior of an object.
London said the DAI also emphasizes teaching within the local community, having a Clinical Staff Day on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for nurses and techs to learn enhanced skills for dialysis access. The six-hour course includes a classroom presentation delivered by a DAI physician and hands-on operating room scenarios. A certificate of participation is awarded upon completion.
The next Clinical Staff Days are scheduled for Aug. 19, September 16, Oct. 14 and Nov. 11. For more information, contact Amanda Stephens by phone at 803-395-2973 or email at alstephens@regmed.com.
