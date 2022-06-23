RMC’s new Healthplex offers ‘best care possible’ Ribbon cut for center in St. Matthews

The Regional Medical Center dedicated a new facility in St. Matthews on Wednesday.

The St. Matthews Healthplex will allow providers to treat patients more effectively and in greater numbers, Physician Assistant Tjuana Seidl said. Seidl has been working in St. Matthews for five years.

“It's something we've desperately been praying for, just to be able to accommodate our patients we already have and future patients, to make sure that we're able to get patients flowing through adequately so we don't have patients having to wait out in the waiting room, and they're seen in a timely manner and they get exactly what they need when they need it,” Seidl said.

The Healthplex, located at 651 Harry C. Raysor Dr., is located just up the street from the small house where the current medical team has been practicing for the past several years.

At 5,700 square feet, the new facility is significantly larger and will provide most everyday health care services. It holds eight exam rooms as well as a 24-hour gym facility.

The center will provide general health care services, as well as OB-GYN services, EKGs, lab work and some psychiatric services, according to Seidl.

The dedication ceremony was attended by local officials, lawmakers and RMC employees.

Several health care providers and speakers at the dedication said the facility will allow people to access health care more easily.

“If there's somebody right here, in their backyard basically, they don't have to depend on transport to come and get them,” RMC Manager of Quality and Education for Radiology Sylvia Dantzler said.

“They can have a family member bring them or they might be able to still drive that short distance and be able to access the health care that they need,” she said.

Dantzler said that the team at the new center will be the same team that was providing care at the old location.

“They have got an excellent team here,” Dantzler said. “This is an already established team. It's not a new team, and they're going to give you the best care possible and they're not going to let anything go untreated.”

The gym portion of the facility will be open 24 hours, allowing swing shift workers to have access to equipment whenever they have time, Dantzler said.

Many providers stressed the importance of the preventative care that the facility will be able to provide to the community.

“With gas prices, especially right now, it means a big difference coming five minutes from your home versus driving 15 minutes,” Director of Radiology and Breast Health Services Dana Banks said. “You know, preventative care is all about convenience. So trying to get more people on board to be preventative and catch illnesses quicker – that's a big thing for everyone right now.”

Banks said providing preventative care is especially important as the pandemic has made people less likely to get screenings for cancer and other diseases.

State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said he was proud to see the center open.

“I don't know that there's a challenge more pressing than rural health care that we find across the state and access to good, affordable health care,” Ott said. “So the first step in trying to correct that is a building like this is. To be able to have a facility that people can access quickly and easily, right here in our own community.”

Ott encouraged the community to support the facility and come see providers there for care rather than driving to other places.

“Give it a shot, give these doctors and nurses an opportunity to take care of you right here in our very own community. Don't go somewhere else if you don't have to. Because if we don't use it, then being able to keep it becomes harder and harder,” he said.

State Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, who also spoke at the event, called on the community to support RMC as it serves local communities.

The center’s opening “tells us that our hospital is on the move,” Stephens said. “And with it being on the move, it is going to ensure that health care is affordable and convenient for every citizen in South Carolina, and particularly the citizens in district number 39.”

RMC President and CEO David Southerland said while the dedication celebrated the new building, it is the work that will be done by health care providers in the building that deserves to be acknowledged.

“It's a new building. That's good, but it's just the building,” Sutherland said. “The real work that goes on with the people that work here – the nurses and physicians, nurse practitioners, physician's assistants, all the staff that come here and provide care – that's what’s important.”

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

