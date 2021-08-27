RMC CEO urges shots

“To date, we’ve had great support from our state representatives. We continue to appreciate that support,” she said.

Powell continued, “We’re a standalone hospital. I think we’re one of 10 left in the whole country. So we don’t have that overarching umbrella. Really, the state is our lifeline. So they have worked really closely with David and put some packages together to make sure that we have equipment, that we do have funds to incentivize people.”

Southerland said while RMC has a strong inventory of medicine and personal protective equipment compared to a year and a half ago, “Things change very rapidly.”

He said the hospital had a total of 168 patients as of Friday, but would not have the ability to staff the 286 beds the hospital is actually licensed to serve.

Powell said, “What we don’t want to do is create an unsafe environment and not have enough staff.”

Southerland said, “We’re trying to keep up, and with more and more patients potentially coming to the ED, that’s one of the reasons we suggested that they go to urgent care or look at some other alternatives.”

“It’s going to be a battle over the next couple of months as long as this keeps up. So I think the solution is to convince the community to go get the vaccination. Hopefully, that will thwart back the overall spread of the virus,” he said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow “Good News with Gleaton” on Twitter at @DionneTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0