Rivera aims to start changing culture around Redskins

WASHINGTON — Ron Rivera made plenty of mistakes as a first-time NFL head coach that he hopes not to repeat this time around.

Rivera also did enough good things early on with Carolina in 2011 that he's trying to duplicate now with Washington. The new Redskins coach took some big swings in free agency, but has so far been more focused on incremental additions and subtractions to change the culture within the organization and build for the future.

"We added pieces to the puzzle that we just felt that we needed: guys that are going to come in, guys that are hungry, they're going to compete," Rivera said. "We feel good about the young guys, and we feel good about some of the veteran guys. We feel it's a good mix right now."

Rivera reunited with linebacker Thomas Davis to give the locker room an example of how to play and behave. He signed safety Sean Davis, cornerback Ronald Darby, running back J.D. McKissic and tight end Logan Thomas as players with something to prove.

All got one- or two-year deals.