Rinse and repeat

Dear Annie: I have been married to my husband for 10 years, and we've been together for 12 years. I love this guy, but his hygiene is atrocious. I admit that he was like this before we married, but I thought I could change this habit. My mistake. We've had endless discussions about this, and he always says he'll get better. He seems to be worse than ever. We just got back from visiting my children, and he has not shaved for over a month. It's disgusting. We aren't intimate. He has issues with impotence. But I refuse to kiss him goodnight with a beard that has food, sneezing and coughing in it.

He actually looks worse than a homeless person. I'm at my wit's end. I don't want to divorce him, but I can't stand this any more. He only showers maybe once a week and has gone up to three weeks without a shower. He's a nice guy in other ways. Don't know what to do. It's very disrespectful to the world and me. -- At Wit's End