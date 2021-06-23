Ring an alarm to guide partner

A.N. Onymous said, "Many of us have heard opportunity knocking at our door, but by the time we unhooked the chain, pushed back the bolt, turned two locks and shut off the burglar alarm, it was gone."

We have an alarm bid in bridge, which could have saved East-West in this deal. But first, what do you think of the auction, and how did South play in six diamonds after West led the heart seven?

South chose not to employ the Michaels Cue-Bid (see yesterday's column), perhaps because the diamonds were longer and much stronger than the spades. North did well to run from four spades, a contract that would have failed if West had led a minor. Five diamonds was cold, but South, perhaps imagining that his partner had only a singleton spade, moved on to slam.

Any nonheart card would have been successful, but West led his partner's suit.

Declarer played low from the board and ruffed with the diamond 10. Then he cashed the diamond ace and diamond king, played the diamond four to dummy's nine and ran the hearts. His 12 tricks were five hearts, six diamonds and the club ace.

How could West have known to lead something other than a heart?

When South bid six diamonds, he would have been anticipating a heart lead and was presumably prepared for it. So, West might have selected a different suit. But perhaps East should have doubled the final contract. This would have been a Lightner Slam Double, asking for an unusual lead -- not the suit bid by East or a trump.

